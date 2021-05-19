Remnants of an ancient past: discover troglodyte architecture near capital Tehran

Photo depicts an example of troglodyte architecture, which includes vertical shafts, rooms, and other interiors, dug by man into the southern face of Alborz mountain range in Eshtehard county, near Tehran, May 18, 2021.

Iran is a haven for ancient troglodytic architecture which is almost forgotten in the face of modernity; today, fewer locals are choosing to live in the caves, instead moving to neighboring towns and villages.

AFM