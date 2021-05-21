Fariba Sadeghi named Iran’s women’s volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Fariba Sadeghi has been named as new head coach of Iran’s women’s volleyball national team.

She will have to prepare the Iranian women for the 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

The competition will be held in the Philippines from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5.

The tournament serves as part of Asian qualification for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, with the top two nations including winners and runners-up advancing to the qualifying tournaments.

Sadeghi has previously coached Iranian volleyball clubs including Zob Ahan and also served as vice president of Women Department of Iran Volleyball Federation.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education as well as national refereeing certificate.