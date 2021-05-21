Porcelain plates by Salvador Dali put on show at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – A collection of fine pieces of porcelain, which bear decorations by the famous Spanish painter Salvador Dali (1904-1989), have been put on show at Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex in northern Tehran.

The collection is composed of 107 pieces, which are made by Porcelain Factory Schirnding A.G. in Bavaria, Germany, and some of which bear paintings by the Spanish surrealist artist, CHTN said on Thursday.

Sprawled on about 110 hectares of a mountainside parkland in northern Tehran, the Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex is used to be a royal summer residence during the Qajar and Pahlavi eras. The site embraces a variety of buildings, some of which turned to be house museums showcasing a wide range of royal families’ memorabilia including lavishly-made furniture, dishware, automobiles, carpets, and miniature paintings.

AFM