What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Shirin Gallery is showcasing the latest collection of photos by Taha Quchakanlu in an exhibition entitled “Night Reveals”.

The exhibit will run until June 3 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* Tarlan Tabaar is hanging her latest collection in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Memory Disorder” will run until June 18 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Paya Vedadi is on view in an exhibition at Baharak Gallery.

The exhibits will continue until May 26 at the gallery that can be found at No. 312, Alley 1, Saberi St. in the Deh Vanak Neighborhood.

* Golhaye Davudi Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Laleh Sediqnejad.

The exhibition will be running until May 26 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hassan Moradi is currently underway at the Zemestan Gallery of the Iranian Artists Forum.

The exhibit will be running until June 8 at the gallery that can be found at Musavi St. off Taleqani Ave.

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Yasaman Alipur, Nazgol Vakili, Maryam Isania, Arefeh Ahmadi, Zahra Akbari and Abbas Haj-Esmaeilzadeh, are currently on display in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 26 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Toktam Saberi-Ashrafi is on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibit named “Use Your Illusion” will continue until June 11 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.



Calligraphy

* An exhibition of calligraphy works by Vahid Tak is underway at Entezami.

The exhibit will run until May 26 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.



Cartoon/caricature

* A group of artists, including Hadi Heidari, Firuzeh Mozaffari, Omran Salahi, Avideh Salmanpur, Kiumars Kiasat, Mehdi Ahmadian and Sadeq Baqeri, is displaying their latest cartoons and caricatures in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “82 Million” will be running until June 8 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Sculpture

* Dastan Basement Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Amir Kamand, accumulated by Mamali Shafahi.

The exhibit named “Aliens vs Gorillas” will be running until June 4 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

