Fajr unveils Cinema Salvation lineup

TEHRAN – The 38th Fajr International Film Festival has added four other films the Cinema Salvation section to complete the lineup for the official competition.

The films include “Magic Mountains” by Polish-Dutch director Urszula Antoniak, “The Island of Lies” by Spanish director Paula Cons, “Should the Wind Drop” by Armenian director Nora Martirosyan and “Miracle” by Min Byung-hun from Korea.

“Magic Mountains” is about Lex, a writer of popular novels who has money and fame, but lacks peace of mind since Hannah left him years ago. Lex now wants to really bring the relationship to a close with a symbolic gesture. He asks Hannah to accompany him into the mountains, to go hiking together for the last time.

The story of “The Island of Lies” is set in the early morning hours of January 2, 1921 amid thick fog, when the steamship Santa Isabel, with 260 emigrants bound for Buenos Aires, sank off the rugged coast of the island of Sálvora.

“Should the Wind Drop” is about Alain who arrives in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, to assess the airport and open this self-proclaimed republic to the world. But Alain knows nothing about this strange territory or its inhabitants, and things don’t go according to plan.

“Miracle” is the story of a man and a woman who drain the cup of sorrow to the bottom. And there is great nature beyond this infinitely fragile existence. Nature is an inexplicable universe, and art is the key to awakening the sleeping soul.

The organizers previously announced that Oscar-winning Hungarian director Istvan Szabo’s latest movie “Final Report”, Italian director Claudio Noce’s drama “Padrenostro”, Ukrainian-Armenian filmmaker Roman Balayan’s movie “We Are Here We Are Close”, Finnish filmmaker Antti J. Jokinen’s romance historical drama “Helene”, Bulgarian director Ivaylo Hristov’s drama “Fear” and Polish director Piotr Domalewski’s drama “I Never Cry” had been selected to compete in Cinema Salvation.

The official lineup also features “Major” directed by Ehsan Abdipur, “Shahrbanu” by Maryam Bahrololumi and “Gisum” by Navid Behtoui from Iran.

The Fajr International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran from May 26 to June 2.

Photo: “Magic Mountains” by Polish-Dutch director Urszula Antoniak.

MMS/YAW

