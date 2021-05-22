Fort, mansion, and bridge made national heritage in southwest Iran 

TEHRAN - A total of six historical monuments in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Saturday in a letter to the governor-general of the southwestern province.

The remnants of the ancient fortress of Arend in Choram county and the historical castle of Sarkhuni in Bahmei county were among the properties added to the list.

Modaresi Mansion, Perin Bridge, Gachsaran’s Oil Company Club, and a paved road to Mount Pat were other properties, which gained national status.

Ruined forts and strongholds are almost ubiquitous in every Iranian city. They were designed primarily to defend territories in warfare and were also used to solidify rule in a region during peacetime. From ancient to modern times, defensive walls have often been necessary for cities to survive in an ever-changing world of invasion and conquest.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad is known for being home to various nomadic tribes. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

