“Good Lost Days of Calendar” named best at Intl. Earth Film Festival 

TEHRAN – “Good Lost Days of Calendar” by documentarian Hojjat Taheri has won the award for best feature documentary at the first edition of the International Earth Film Festival.

The film is about Keisan, the director of the Togabri Village Council, who is faced with the dilemma of choosing between staying in the village and immigration while he is viewed as a savior by the villagers in their numerous problems, in particular, the water crisis.

The awards ceremony was organized on Friday evening in Tehran’s Mellat Park due to the pandemic.

The award for best short documentary was given to filmmaker Delavar Doostanian’s “Slow and Sluggish”, which is about the troubles, the adventures and the wonders two snails encounter on the long road back home.

The short movie “Haboob” by Mahsa Samani won the award for best animation.

“Haboob” tells the story of a man and his daughter, who are accustomed to living in harmony and peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.



The movie has recently won a special mention from the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) in Germany.



Earlier in January, the film received the award for best short animation at the 11th Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Amman, Jordan.

The International Earth Film Festival has been established by the Green Civilization NGO, Ordibeheshte Oudlajan Art and Cultural Complex and Hashur, a platform providing video on demand (VOD) service, to promote environmental issues and sustainable development.

Photo: A scene from the documentary “Good Lost Days of Calendar” by Hojjat Taheri.

