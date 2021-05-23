Fajr festival announces Eastern Vista lineup

TEHRAN – Twelve films from Asian cinema will be competing in the 38th Fajr International Film Festival as the organizers announced the lineup for Eastern Vista on Sunday.

“200 Meters” by Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh is a highlight of the lineup.

Upon learning his son has had an accident, a desperate Palestinian construction worker at wit’s end attempts to smuggle himself past the separation wall between Israel and the West Bank to see him.

“Along the Sea” by Japanese director Akio Fujimoto will also be screened.

The film follows three Vietnamese women in their early 20s, Phuong, An, and Nhu. They moved to Japan to work as technical trainees. As they decide to escape their work place, where their passports have been confiscated, they are now illegal migrants in the country.

Chinese director Cao Jinling will be competing in this section with “Anima”.

The story of the film is set in on a cold winter day in the town of Muirdauga. During a family hunting trip, young Linzi falls into a bear cave. His older brother Tutu is forced to kill the bear, which is considered a taboo in the Ionki tribe, only to spend the rest of his life as a cursed outcast.

Turkish director Erdem Tepegoz’s drama “In the Shadows” has also been selected to be screened in this category.

In a dystopia of undefined place and time, dominated by primitive technology, a group of people is being controlled by an omnipresent surveillance system. When one of them contracts a mysterious disease, out of fear to lose his job he tries to contact the officials. Doubts arise about the structure he is working in. By questioning the system, he gets to know the depths of this structure which is much darker than he thought.

The lineup also includes “Dogs Did Not Sleep Last Night” by Afghan filmmaker Ramin Rasuli.

The film, which has shot in Iran, tells the story of a remote Afghan village seized by the Taliban, and the exploits occurring after a village girl takes a U.S. airborne soldier, who has survived a helicopter crash, into their village.

The Eastern Vista competition also features movies from Iran, South Korea, Lebanon, Oman and Kirgizia.

The Iranian movies of the lineup are “Magic Genie” directed by Habib Ahmadzadeh, “Asteroid” by Mehdi Hosseinivand and “Staging” by Alireza Samadi.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran from May 26 to June 2.

Photo: A poster for “200 Meters” by Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh.

