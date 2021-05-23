Lulu Taylor returns to Iranian bookstores with “Her Frozen Heart”

TEHRAN – The bestselling author Lulu Taylor has returned to Iranian bookstores with a Persian translation of her 2017 novel “Her Frozen Heart”.

Saless, a major publishing house in Tehran, is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Maryam Meftahi.

A Persian translation of Taylor’s “The Snow Rose” by Meftahi has previously been published by Saless.

In “Her Frozen Heart”, Caitlyn thinks her marriage to Patrick is a success. For one thing, he is one of the few people not to fall head over heels for her beautiful friend, Sara. Life is lived on his terms, but they are happy. Aren’t they?

When a devastating accident turns her existence upside down, Caitlyn is forced to reassess everything she thought about her marriage, what she truly knows about Patrick, and his real feelings for her best friend. In the refuge of an old manor house, she begins to discover the truth.

In 1947, the worst winter in decades hits England, cutting off entirely the inhabitants of Kings Harcourt Manor. For Tommy Carter, widowed at the start of the war, it is particularly hard: the burden of the family falls on her. She has the solace of her children, and the interesting presence of her brother’s friend, Fred. But there is also Barbara, a mysterious figure from her past who appears to want a piece of Tommy’s future as well.

Photo: Front cover of a Persian translation of Lulu Taylor’s novel “Her Frozen Heart”.

MMS/YAW

