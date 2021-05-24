TEDPIX falls 12,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 12,189 points to 1.095 million on Monday.

Over 4.032 billion securities worth 28.235 trillion rials (about $672.2 million) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index fell 12,799 points, and the second market’s index dropped 11,284 points.

TEDPIX lost 29,000 points, or 2.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.154 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, and Saipa Company were the most widely followed indices.

Unprecedented fluctuations in the Iranian stock market over the past few months have led shareholders, experts, and scholars to call for the government to increase its support for the market, some shareholders want the government to guarantee the return of their stocks, some believe providing infrastructure is the best way to help this market.

