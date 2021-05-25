Iran No. 8 shirt awarded to Croatia ambassador to Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic awarded Iran No. 8 shirt to Croatian Ambassador to Tehran Drago Štambuk.

Skocic met his countryman in Croatia Embassy in Tehran on Monday.

Skocic was accompanied by his assistants Mladen Žganjer and Marijo Tot in the meeting.

Iran national football team’s training camp started on Tuesday in Tehran and the team will depart for Manama on May 31 to take part at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq, respectively in the qualification.

Iran are third with six points in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents.

Iraq are top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.