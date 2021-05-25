Karim Bagheri added to Iran coaching staff

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club announced the addition of their coach Karim Bagheri to Iran national football team coaching staff.

Bagheri has been named as Dragan Skocic assistant as a temporary coach.

Iran will participate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, which will be held from June 3 to 15 in Bahrain.

After the competition, Bagheri will return to his former position at Persepolis.

Persepolis football club, in a statement, announced that they have accepted to release their coach with the aim of helping the National Team.