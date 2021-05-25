“Villa Dwellers” director Monir Qeidi makes drama on women in Khorramshahr resistance 

TEHRAN - Monir Qeidi, the director of the acclaimed Iranian drama “Villa Dwellers”, has portrayed women’s role in the 34-day resistance in Khorramshahr against the Iraqi invaders during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war in her new film “Squad of Girls”.

The film has been made based on a true story that took place during the invasion of Khorramshahr by Iraq.

Niki Karimi is among some of the notable actors and actresses featuring in the epic war drama.

Qeidi’s debut feature film “Villa Dwellers” on wives of Iranian fighters of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war in a camp near the frontline won her the award for best first-film by director at the 35th Fajr Film Festival in 2017.

Local people and volunteers from across the country joined together fighting the Iraqi forces. However, the southwestern Iranian city was captured by the invaders after 34 days of heroic resistance.

Khorramshahr in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the war and was liberated on May 24, 1982.

Photo: A scene from “Squad of Girls”.

