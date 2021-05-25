Friday mosque of Meybod being restored to former glory

TEHRAN – An extensive restoration work has recently been commenced on the centuries-old Friday mosque of Meybod, which is named after the oasis city in central Iran.

Exterior walls, stuccowork, window glasses, wooden doors, and plaster coatings are amongst elements becoming restored, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

An archaeological survey conducted in the early 2000s revealed that the mudbrick mosque dates back to the first and the second centuries AH, the report said.

Moreover, the survey showed the most was mostly thriving during the seventh and ninth centuries AH.

The terms “Jameh Mosque”, “Masjed-e Jameh” and “Friday Mosque” are used in Iran for a grand communal mosque where mandatory Friday prayers are/were performed: the phrase is used in other Muslim countries but only in Iran does it designate this purpose.

According to UNESCO, Meybod is a remarkable example of the viability and transmission of human being’s collective thoughts from different generations to the present one. “What is significant in the city of Meybod is the regularity in city planning. The anatomy and spatial structure of the city show original plans which conform with the old Iranian city planning.”

AFM