Restoration to help Ilkhanid mausoleum gain former splendor 

TEHRAN –A restoration work has been commenced on the Ilkhanid era (1256–1353) mausoleum of Chalabi Oghlou, which stands tall in Soltaniyeh, northwestern Zanjan province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The restoration project involves strengthening the building’s rooftop and dome as well as moisture insulation, Amir Arjmand said on Wednesday.

A budget of 400 million rials ($9,500 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the project, which is being carried out by experienced restorers and cultural heritage experts, the official added.

Also known as Sheikh Barragh mausoleum, Chalabi Oghlou mausoleum is a historical octagonal structure neighboring the UNESCO-registered Dome of Soltaniyeh.

According to its inscriptions, the mausoleum is the burial place of Sheikh Barragh Baba, a prominent mystic in the Ilkhanid era.

Meaning “Town of the Sultans”, the ancient city of Soltaniyeh was briefly the capital of Persia’s Ilkhanid dynasty (a branch of the Mongol dynasty) during the 14th century.

Gonbad-e (“The Dome of”) Soltaniyeh is highly recognized as an architectural masterpiece particularly due to its innovative double-shelled dome and elaborate interior decoration. The very imposing dome stands about 50 meters tall from its base. Covered with turquoise-blue faience tiles, the stunning structure dominates the skyline of Soltaniyeh.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/AFM