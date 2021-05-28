South Khorasan unique in realm of cultural heritage, deputy tourism minister says 

TEHRAN - South Khorasan enjoys a unique cultural heritage, yet it has remained little known and unexplored, deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian has said.

“Since it is situated far away from the center of the country, the province may not be very well known, but anyone who visits it will remember it fondly,” Talebian said on Thursday during a meeting with journalists in the eastern Iranian province.

A budget of 52 billion rials ($1.2 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been spent on restoring and reviving the province’s historical monuments and aging buildings during the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20), the official noted.

Across the province, 948 historical properties are also listed as national heritage sites, he mentioned.

Paying attention to cultural heritage preserves cultural identity while it also provides more job opportunities, he added.

The official also noted that the presence of historical buildings and traditional knowledge and historical data behind them could instill a sense of freshness and vitality into visitors.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

