Field of miniature golf under construction near Ardebil

TEHRAN – A sports ground, dedicated to miniature golf, is currently under construction near Ardebil, the capital of Ardebil province, in northwest Iran.

“A minigolf course is being constructed near Ardebil, along the Ardebil-Nir road,” Ardebil province’s tourism chief has announced.

Some 30 billion rials ($714,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) have been invested in the project by the private sector, Nader Fallahi said on Friday.

Covering an area of 120 square meters, the project which is a part of a bigger tourist complex is expected to generate six job opportunities, the official added.

The project also aims at attracting more tourists to the region, he explained.

Miniature golf is a variation on golf where the emphasis is solely on the putting part of the? ?game. The? ?object of the game is to score the fewest points possible. This game consists of holes with shorter lengths than its parent game.

In April 2020, tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, Fallahi announced that seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million) would be inaugurated in the province in near future. Ha said that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardebil as their prime destination.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

