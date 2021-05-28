New Persian translation of “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” released 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of Russian writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's novel “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” has recently been published in Tehran.

Reza Farrokhfal is the translator of the book published by Nashre No. Persian translations of the novel by Fahimeh Tuzandejani and Hushang Hafezipur have previously been published by two other Iranian publishers.

First published in the Soviet journal Novy Mir in 1962, “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” stands as a classic of contemporary literature. The story of labor-camp inmate Ivan Denisovich Shukhov, it graphically describes his struggle to maintain his dignity in the face of communist oppression.

An unforgettable portrait of the entire world of Stalin’s forced work camps, “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” is one of the most extraordinary literary documents to have emerged from the Soviet Union and confirms Solzhenitsyn’s stature as “a literary genius whose talent matches that of Dostoevsky, Turgenev and Tolstoy”.

At least five English translations have been made. Of those, Ralph Parker’s translation was the first to be published, followed by Ronald Hingley and Max Hayward’s, Bela Von Block’s and Gillon Aitken’s.

The fifth translation, by H.T. Willetts, came in 1991. It is the only one that is based on the canonical Russian text and the only one authorized by Solzhenitsyn.

The English spelling of some character names differs slightly among the translations.

A one-hour dramatization for television, made for NBC in 1963, starred Jason Robards Jr. in the title role and was broadcast on November 8, 1963.

A 1970 film adaptation based on the novella starred British actor Tom Courtenay in the title role. Finland banned the film from public view, fearing that it could hurt external relations with its eastern neighbor.

Photo: This Combination photo shows Russian writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and the front cover of the Persian translation of his novel “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich”.



MMS/YAW

