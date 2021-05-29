Production of special cement for oil field drilling operations indigenized

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Kaveh Pars Mining Industries Development Company, which belongs to Iran’s Mostazafan Foundation, announced that one of the company subsidiaries has indigenized the knowledge for producing a special type of cement used for shotcrete in oil and gas field wells.

“The cement used in oil wells drilling operations is one of the necessities used in the oil industry, and the Mostazafan Foundation has succeeded in producing this strategic product,” Mehr News Agency quoted Hashem Nezam-Abadi as saying.

This type of cement, which is currently being produced in one of the factories belonging to the Mostazafan Foundation, has a unique quality and meets the needs of the Iranian drilling industry, Nezam-Abadi said.

He said with the production of this product, the imports of the item will be stopped, adding: “At present, the company produces the mentioned cement with different grades (A, B, D, E, G) and considering the level of production, the company can both meet the domestic market demand and also export to other countries.”

According to the official, the grade E cement produced by the mentioned company is used in deep drilled wells and for high-pressure operations and Iran is currently the only country in the region that has the knowledge to produce this grade of cement.

The Mostazafan Foundation of Islamic Revolution is the second-largest commercial enterprise in Iran behind the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Kaveh Pars is a mining industry holding operating under the Mostazafan Foundation. The holding consists of 23 subsidiaries in six fields, including six cement companies, four steel companies, one aluminum company, two mining companies, and seven engineering, consulting, and trading services companies as well as three construction and transportation services companies.

