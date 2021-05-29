Garden dedicated to tribal cultures inaugurated near Tehran

TEHRAN – A landscaped garden dedicated to tribal people and their associated cultures, traditions, and rituals has recently been inaugurated in Karaj, which is situated westward of the Iranian capital.

Science Minister Mansour Gholami, Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojatollah Ayoubi, Karaj Mayor Asghar Kamalizadeh, and Academy of Persian Language and Literature Director Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel were amongst attendees to the opening ceremony of the cultural garden.

The garden is situated within a theme park named “Little Iran” that is home to miniature replicas of many Iranian historical sites, monuments, and travel destinations.

Karaj is the capital of Alborz province, which is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the north part of the province. Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

AFM