Manufacturing of 32 major industrial, mining products rises in a month

TEHRAN – The production of 32 major mining and industrial products has increased in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year, Iranian Deputy Industry Minister Saeed Zarandi said.

According to Zarandi, the mentioned products include all kinds of home appliances (washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, etc.), passenger and heavy vehicles, paper, leather, motor oil, fiber and chipboard, steel, copper, aluminum, cement, ceramic tiles, etc.

The production growth has been achieved despite the specific economic conditions of the country due to the U.S. sanctions and the outbreak of coronavirus which has created problems in the production sector, IRNA reported.

The official noted that nearly $3 billion worth of the non-oil products were exported from the country in the mentioned month, while the value of the imports of such commodities stood at about $2.8 billion, both following an upward trend.

He further said that more than 2,000 establishment licenses and 347 operation licenses have been issued for industrial production units in the said month, while 70 mining exploration licenses, as well as 306 mining operation licenses were also issued in the mining sector.

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has been following the programs started in the previous year for supporting domestic production also in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) which has been named the year of “Production: Support and Elimination of Obstacles.” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei.

These programs include reviving idle units and providing bank facilities for the country’s production units and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s programs for the current year have been prepared in seven major axes, according to Zarandi.

Development of domestic production, management of imports and development of non-oil exports, development of mines and mining industries, development of technology and knowledge-based products, market management and organization of commercial logistics, improving the business environment and ultimately providing financial resources to the producers and investment development are also among the Industry Ministry’s major programs for the current year.

