Production by major automakers exceeds 118,500 in 2 months

TEHRAN - Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 118,546 vehicles during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), the data released by Codal website showed.

According to the data, the production by the mentioned companies has increased by 1.1 percent compared to the last year’s same two months in which the output stood at 117,257.

During the said two months, IKCO manufactured 54,281 vehicles, registering a 6.2 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

SAIPA manufactured 48,560 vehicles in the mentioned period, of which 27,166 were manufactured in the second month (April 21-May 21). Production by this automaker increased by 12.06 percent in comparison to the previous year’s same time span.

Pars Khodro also manufactured 15,705 vehicles in the period under review, of which 6,639 were manufactured in the second month.

Three mentioned major Iranian carmakers, IKCO, SAIPA, and Pars Khodro, had manufactured 900,714 vehicles in the previous year (ended on March 20), which was 4.3 percent more than the figure of its preceding year.

According to Codal data, during the past year, IKCO manufactured 480,338 vehicles, which was 21.9 percent more than the output in its preceding year, which was 393,812 vehicles.

SAIPA manufactured 317,321 vehicles, with a 12.6-percent fall from 363,379 vehicles manufactured in 1398. And Pars Khodro manufactured 103,055 vehicles in the past year, showing a 2.8-percent drop from the output of its previous year, which was 106,072 vehicles.

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s programs for the current Iranian calendar year show that the manufacturing of 1.2 million cars has been put on the agenda.

According to the Industry Ministry data, since Iranian automakers had produced 984,200 such vehicles in the previous calendar year, the country’s car output is planned to increase by over 21 percent in the current year.

The production of 8,968 buses, minibuses, and vans is also planned for the current year, which would be an increase of 378 percent in this sector. Last year, domestic automakers managed to produce only 1,873 units of such vehicles.

