Nora Ephron’s “Heartburn” comes to Iranian Bookstores

TEHRAN - A Persian translation of Nora Ephron’s “Heartburn” has been released by Keraseh Publications under the title of “The Private Life of a Chef”.

“Heartburn” is a novel based on the author’s autobiography, which focuses on Ephron’s marriage and subsequent divorce from Carl Bernstein who was her second husband.

The extramarital relationship of Bernstein with the daughter of former British prime minister, James Callaghan, forms the novel’s main plot.

“Heartburn” was first published in 1983 and Ephron also authored a screen adaptation of the novel in 1986.

“Heartburn” has been translated into Persian by Mahsa Malek-Marzban.

The novel is about Rachel who is seven months into her pregnancy, when she discovers that her husband Mark is in love with another woman.

As a cookery writer, Rachel tries to win Mark back but also resents him at the same time, while offering readers some of her favorite recipes.

The book mentions a variety of foods, all of which are referenced in footnotes with cooking methods explained so that readers are able to use them as recipes.

In an introduction to the Persian edition, Malek-Marzban wrote, “You have a delicious novel in hand. A novel as soulful and delicate as mashed potatoes and as satisfying and heartwarming as garlic and steak pizza. How is it possible for a divorce to be so entertaining and hilarious and entail everything from betrayal and revenge to group therapy and cooking?”

“This book is full of unexpected and inevitable tales that lead to the most tragic event in the author’s life,” she added.

Ephron was an American writer, filmmaker and journalist, best known for her romantic comedy films and she was nominated three times for the Academy Award for “Silkwood”.

She was diagnosed with leukemia in 2006 and died as a result of health complications at the age of 71.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Nora Ephron’s novel “Heartburn”.

