TEDPIX loses nearly 11,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 10,963 points to 1.145 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.166 billion securities worth 42.378 trillion rials (about $1.009 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index fell 9,906 points, and the second market’s index dropped 15,723 points.

TEDPIX lost 45,000 points, or four percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.109 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, and Tehran Oil Refining Company were the most widely followed indices.

The Iranian capital market has been going through some turbulence over the past few months and in this regard, the government and related entities have been taking serious measures for stabilizing the market.

