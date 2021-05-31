Ebrahim Hassanbeigi novelizes life story of Martyr Mohsen Hojaji

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Hassanbeigi, the Iranian writer whose novel “Muhammad” about the Prophet of Islam (S) has been translated into several languages, has fictionalized the life story of Mohsen Hojaji, an Iranian soldier who was martyred by ISIS forces in Syria.

Khate Moqaddam is scheduled to publish the novel entitled “Morning of the Fateful Day”, the publisher announced in a press release on Monday.

In this novel, Hassanbeigi has tried to highlight Hojaji’s religious perspective, describing why he volunteered to join Iranian forces fighting against ISIS.

“Although he was quite fashionable during schooldays, nurturing a goatee and wearing jeans and a yellow shirt contrary to his native custom, he always tried to carry out his religious duties and to advance his life based his religious beliefs,” Hassanbeigi has said.

Hojaji, whose name has become synonymous with bravery and struggle against savage terrorism, was captured by ISIS forces near Al-Tanf in southeast Syria on August 7, 2017, and was beheaded two days later.

A biography of the 26-year-old soldier by Mohammad-Ali Jafari was published by Shahid Kazemi Publications in September 2018.

His friends and family also give an account of Hojaji in the book titled “The Proud”.

After his martyrdom, Hojaji became the subject of numerous artworks and cultural exhibitions.

Hassan Ruholamin, an Iranian painter who is most famous for illustrating stories from the history of Islam, created a painting of Hojaji, depicting him moments before he was brutally beheaded.

Hassanbeigi is the writer of “Two Captions for One Picture”, which won the prize for best novel for young adults at the Seyyed Ali Andarzgu Literary Awards, which are given to books on the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

His credits also include “The Rose on the Rug”, “Gisu and the Magic Lamp”, “Sufi and the Magic Lamp”, “Aladdin and the Magic Lamp” and “Mayor’s Excellency”.

Photo: A poster released by the publisher Khate Moqaddam shows pictures of writer Ebrahim Hassanbeigi and Martyr Mohsen Hojaji.

