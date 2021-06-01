216 properties in Semnan added to national heritage list

TEHRAN –A total of 216 historical sites, natural sights, and cultural elements in Semnan province have been inscribed on the national heritage list, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“91 immovable properties, 36 moveable properties, 66 intangible items, and 23 natural sites, were added to the national heritage list over the past eight years,” Hamidreza Doost-Mohammadi said on Tuesday.

Some 34 historical sites have been demarcated during the mentioned time in a bid to restrict illegal constructions within their boundaries, the official added.

A budget of 380 billion rials ($9 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been spent on the restoration projects of the historical monuments and aging structures across the province at the time, he explained.

He also noted that training people is an important part of creating the culture and preserving the identity of historical monuments in the province.

Semnan has a wealth of cultural heritage, which could contribute to the development and prosperity of tourism, he mentioned.

ABU/AFM