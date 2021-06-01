Iran’s biggest cement production line inaugurated

TEHRAN – Iran’s biggest cement production line was put into operation in northern Alborz Province’s Abyek Cement Complex on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by the Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini, Shata reported.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Razm Hosseini put the country’s annual cement production capacity at 80 million tons saying that the domestic demand for the product is 70 million tons per year.

“The country that once imported cement has today become one of the countries exporting this product,” he stated.

The official also mentioned the 13-percent growth of cement production in the country and added: "Apart from the production growth, indigenizing the knowledge for the production of equipment and machinery in this sector is also of significant importance."

According to Razm Hosseini, currently, more than 80 percent of the country’s cement production units have been established by domestic companies.

Emphasizing the Industry Ministry’s policy for supporting domestic production, Razm Hosseini referred to the long history of the cement industry in the country and note that this industry is a great contributor to the development of the country’s infrastructure.

Iran's cement industry has a history of more than eight decades of activity.

Currently, there are 96 cement production lines active in 74 factories across Iran, nearly half of them are less than 10 years old. This is an indication that new production units have a greater share of the total output in this sector.

With an annual production capacity of over 80 million tons, Iran’s cement industry holds the world’s sixth place in terms of production capacity.

The country’s annual cement consumption stands at about 70 million tons and the annual exports of the commodity chain are over 11 million tons.

Neighboring countries are not only the consumers of Iranian cement but also demand the transfer of the cement industry’s technology to their countries.

EF/MA

Photo: Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Alireza razm Hosseini (c) speaks at the inauguration ceremony of Abyek Cement complex's new production line in Alborz Province on Tuesday.