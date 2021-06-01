Artists remembering Imam Khomeini in “Mourning for the Sun”

TEHRAN – An exhibition of paintings by a group Iranian of artists opened on Tuesday at the Abolfazl Aali Gallery of the Art Bureau to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Works by Gholmali Taheri are among the highlights of the exhibition entitled “Mourning for the Sun” that will be running until June 20.

In June 2018, he initiated a project to make a collection of the portraits of those poets, musicians and sculptors who lived over the past century.

He also received a lifetime achievement award during the 5th Islamic Revolution Art Week in April 2019.

The exhibition also showcases works by Abdolhamid Qadirian, who was nominated for the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year for 2021.

The exhibit also features works by Iraj Eskandari, Kamyar Sadeqi, Mostafa Gudarzi, Hassan Razmju, Morteza Afshari, Ali Sheikhi, Ali Eslami-Moqaddam, Alireza Khaleqdadi, Ahmad Khalilifard, Kazem Chalipa and Mohammad-Ali Taraqqijah.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition “Mourning for the Sun” organized by the Art Bureau to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Khomeini.

