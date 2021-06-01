Iran, Tajikistan firm to develop ties: interior minister

TEHRAN - Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan are determined to develop ties and cooperation, Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Tuesday.

Rahmani Fazli made the remarks in a meeting with Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda who made a working visit to Tehran on Tuesday along with a delegation.

“The will of the two nations and countries is to develop cooperation,” Rahmani Fazli said.

Rahmani Fazili said the relationship between Iran and Tajikistan has been on the rise by capitalizing on cultural and historical affinities as well as geographical proximity.

He also said the two countries are focused on strengthening capacities for convergence and cooperation at different fields.

Rahmani Fazili said he as interior minister, Zarif as foreign minister and Rouhani as president favor close economic and cultural ties with Tajikistan.

The interior minister also said an MOU has been signed between Iran and Tajikistan for cooperation in campaign against drug trafficking, organized crime as well as education, and exchange of student and professor.

The minister also said strengthening regional economic integration is favored by senior officials of Iran and Tajikistan and in line with this purpose there is a good capacity for joint investment and banking commercial ties.

For his part, the Tajik interior minister said he has visited Tehran with the aim of assessing the grounds for developing ties with Iran in different arenas.

Rahimzoda also said working visits between the two countries should continue.

Rahimzoda added, “We are assessing all ways for developing economic and cultural cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan and hope that with a focus on the centrality of common culture, especially the Farsi language, the friendship between the two countries will be strengthened.”