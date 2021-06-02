“Henderson the Rain King” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – Saul Bellow’s 1996 book “Henderson the Rain King” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Mojtaba Abdollahnejad is the translator of the book published by Nashre No.

The book tells the story of Henderson, who has come to Africa on a spiritual safari, a quest for the truth.

His feats of strength, his passion for life, and, most importantly, his inadvertent success in bringing rain have made him a god-like figure among the tribes.

Bellow evokes all the rich colors and exotic customs of a highly imaginary Africa in this acclaimed comic novel about a middle-aged American millionaire who, seeking a new, more rewarding life, descends upon an African tribe.

Henderson’s awesome feats of strength and his unbridled passion for life win him the admiration of the tribe—but it is his gift for making rain that turns him from a mere hero into a messiah.

A hilarious, often ribald story, “Henderson the Rain King” is also a profound look at the forces that drive a man through life.

Bellow was born in Lachine, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal, in 1915, and was raised in Chicago.

He attended the University of Chicago, received his Bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in 1937, with honors in sociology and anthropology, did graduate work at the University of Wisconsin, and served in the Merchant Marines during World War II.

Photo: A copy of the Persian translation of Saul Bellow’s 1996 book “Henderson the Rain King”.

MMS

