Tamini voted Iran’s chess federation president

TEHRAN – Hassan Tamini Lichani was elected as new president of Iran’s chess federation on Wednesday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Tamini was elected for a four-year term till 2025 by receiving 26 votes out of 41 votes.

Afshin Davari came second in the elections with 15 votes.

“First, I want to thank the members for trusting in me. I’m here to help Iran’s chess to return to its golden days,” Tamini said.

“My priority is to pave the way for the Iranian players to shine at the world stage,” he added.