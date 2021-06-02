TEDPIX climbs 8,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 8,190 points to 1.148 million on Wednesday.

Over 5.852 billion securities worth 48.341 trillion rials (about $1.015 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index rose 6,860 points, and the second market’s index went up 13,591 points.

TEDPIX lost 45,000 points, or four percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

