Taq Kasra, Persian masterpiece of architecture in Iraq, to be restored

TEHRAN – Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Hassan Nazim has said urgent restoration work is due to commence on Taq Kasra.

Located near Baghdad, the ancient Persian masterpiece of architecture was partly collapsed last year, prompting criticism from many Iranian supporters of cultural heritage.

“Studies and preparatory work related to the restoration project have been completed and now we are in the operational stage of rescuing this historical monument,” IRNA quoted Nazim as saying on Tuesday.

Scaffolding has been up around the monument and [restoration] work will begin soon under the supervision of the ALIPH Foundation (International Alliance for the protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas), the official said.

In early January, some Iraqi social media users posted pictures of Taq Kasra, writing the vault of the monument is partly collapsed, prompting social media activists and cultural heritage lovers to criticize the Iraqi government over what they named as a “neglect” of the monument.

For years, there have been talks between Iranian and Iraqi officials to jointly restore the magnificent structure, but nothing happened. Even Iranian archaeologists have repeatedly asked the Iranian authorities to consult on the restoration of the monument in cooperation between the two countries. Because they believe Taq Kasra is in dire need of urgent repairs as every time a part of it collapses.

In 2019, Tehran Municipality hold talks with Baghdad’s urban planners and authorities to restore several aging monuments in Iraq including Taq Kasra.

Ivan Madaen or the Archway of Ctesiphon are other names given to the remains of a circa 3rd–6th-century Sasanian-era Persian monument, which is located near the modern town of Salman Pak, a city located approximately 15 miles (24 km) south of Baghdad.

The arch was part of the imperial palace complex, however, the exact time of its construction is not known with certainty. Some historians believe the founder is Shapour I who ruled Persia from 242 to 272 CE and some others believe that construction possibly began during the reign of Anushiruwan the Just (Khosrow I) after a campaign against the Byzantines in 540 CE.

AFM