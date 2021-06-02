Iran’s Sadi Foundation preparing texts for learning Persian in India

TEHRAN – The Sadi Foundation, Iran’s organization that promotes the Persian language abroad, is preparing textbooks for learning the Persian language for schoolchildren in India.

Indian plans to add the Persian language to its school curriculum, which also includes 10 other classic languages.

The textbooks will be prepared in collaboration with the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Ministry of Education, and the University of Tehran.

Officials from the organization came together for a meeting at the Sadi Foundation on Wednesday to review the process of preparing textbooks.

Speaking at the meeting, Sadi Foundation director Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said, “I hope that with the cooperation of Iran and India, an effective step will be taken to teach Persian in India and strengthen relations between the two countries.”

“Persian is still spoken in parts of India, and Taj Mahal, India’s most beautiful tourist attraction, was built by Shah Jahan, whose mother spoke in Persian,” he added.

“It’s our duty to support the Indian government to implement its plan to add the Persian language to the country’s school curriculum,” he noted.

Photo: A logo of Sadi Foundation.

