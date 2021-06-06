What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Paria Farrokhi.

The exhibit named “The Plain of Possibility” will be running until June 8 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Ghazal Marvi is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “We Know, Yet We Don’t Know” will continue until June 15 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Reyhaneh Qazizadeh, Negar Kalantaripur, Hossein Fathipanah, Elahel Mirshamsi, Alireza Abachi, Nasrin Aini and Mohammad-Hossein Jafari-Naeimi, are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition named “Vanda” will run until June 9 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Marjan Firuzi is showcasing her latest collection of Paintings named “Blue Distances” in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until June 9 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.



Multimedia

* A group of artists, including Mohammadreza Yazdi, Alireza Masumi, Mohammad Mardi, Morteza Mottaqi, Amir-Ali Garusian, Hura Gorji, Elham Fotuhi, Shaya Sharestani and Behruz Darash, are showcasing their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Risheha 29 Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Boundless” will be running until June 25 at the gallery located at 31 Aqqbozorgi St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Nastaran Kashanian, Roya Karimi, Yahya Zahedipur, Alireza KHaqani, Zohdi Hesami, Ali Jahanshahi, Sara Baqerzadeh, Mahbod Baqernejad and Saeideh Azad are displaying their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until June 8 at the gallery, which is located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* On view at Shokuh Gallery is a selection of artworks in various media by a large group of artists, including Behnush Forutan, Hunia Abbasi, Hooman Bayat, Shirin Babazadeh, Jamal Rahmati, Kambiz Derambakhsh, Saeid Emkani and Mohammad Taraqqijah.

The exhibit named “Cow” will continue until June 21 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Hamid Ahadi, Fatemeh Ravak, Zohreh Mahammadimanesh, and Neshat Panahianfard, are on view in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until June 10 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.



Video art

* An exhibition of video art by Farid Aminoleslam is currently underway at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Stigmata” will be running until June 8 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

MMS/YAW