Iran, Denmark discuss enhanced co-op on geoscience

TEHRAN – Alireza Shahidi, the head of Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations of Iran (GSI), and Flemming Larsen, the director of Geological Survey of Denmark (GEUS), emphasized the need to enhance cooperation on geoscience, high-tech, and satellite technologies.

In a virtual meeting held on Monday, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation and stressed the need to strengthen scientific and research relations in the fields of geology and mining exploration.

Today, due to climate change in the world and especially in Iran, we are facing problems such as drinking water supply, drought, floods, landslides, subsidence, sand and dust storms, Shahidi stated.

He expressed his hope that the two countries would cooperate in the use of high-tech and satellite technologies and hold training courses and that Iran would host the Danish side after the end of the coronavirus epidemic, IRNA reported.

Shahidi also mentioned the activities of his organization in the country and said that production of small, medium, and large-scale geological maps, identification and monitoring of geological hazards, implementation of national and international projects, producing West Asia geological maps, and holding 39 specialized national and international geoscience conferences in Iran are among the activities.

Danish Ambassador to Tehran Jesper Vahr, for his part, said that his mission is to accelerate international communication and facilitate continued cooperation for GSI and GEUS.

Larsen also stated that GEUS's focus is on energy, mineral resources, nature, climate, and water resources, adding that the organization's international programs in Europe, Africa, and the United States are in the areas of water, energy, mineral, and geothermal resources.

