TEHRAN— "Shirz" is the name of a valley located in Lorestan province, 50 km away from Kuhdasht city. This beautiful valley with huge walls and greenery captivates the eyes of every viewer. The course of this valley from the beginning of its parking lot to the Pol-e-Khoda is about 5.5 km. The presence of several stones with different shapes is very interesting and amazing for every passerby.