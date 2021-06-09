Two Iranian teams in Asian Club League Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Mes Kerman and Shahid Kazeroon will represent Iran at the 2020 Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship.

The competition will be held in Jeddeh, Saudi Arabia from June 12 to 21.

Kazeroon are in Group A along with Al Arabi of Qatar, Kuwait’s Al Salmiya, Saudi Arabian Mudhar Club and Al Najma of Bahrain.

Group B includes of Mes Kerman, Saudi Arabia’s Al Wehda, Uzbekistan’s AGMK Club, Al Qaten Club from Yemen, Qatar’s Al Duhail and Al Kuwait of Kuwait.

The 2020 Asian Club League Handball Championship will be 23rd edition of the championship scheduled to be held from 12 to 21 June 2021 at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It will be the third time in history that the championship will be organized by the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation. It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2021 IHF Super Globe, with top team from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.