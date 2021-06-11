Industrial projects worth $152m inaugurated in Kerman province

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini on Thursday inaugurated six major industrial projects with a total investment of 6.4 trillion rials (about $152.3 million) in southern Kerman province.

The inaugurated projects include a chromite concentrate production plant, a gold concentrate plant, a copper concentrate production unit, a silica concentrate plant and a flour factory, Shata reported.

Heading a delegation, Razm Hosseini arrived in Kerman on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit.

On Thursday, the minister paid a visit to an air conditioning production unit in southern Kerman, and then he inaugurated the chromite concentrate production plant which has the capacity to produce over 15,000 tons of chromite annually. The plant was established with a total invest of 790 billion rials (about $18.8 million) and will create job opportunities for over 100 people.

The gold concentrate plan is also going to produce 65 kilograms of gold concentrate every year and will offer direct jobs to 100 people.

As for the copper concentrate unit, the plant is expected to produce 15,000 tons of the products annually. Some 3.5 trillion rials (about $83.33 million) has been invested in this unit which is going to create jobs for 300 people.

Put into operation with 500 billion rials of investment (about $11.9 million), the flour factory has the annual capacity of 60,000 tons and provides jobs for 34 people.

The Silica concentrate plant was also put into operation with 500 billion rials (about $11.9 million) of investment. The plant has the annual capacity of 18,000 tons and will offer direct jobs to 70 people.

A carton boxes production unit was also among the inaugurated projects. Over 100 billion rials (about $2.38 million) has been invested in this unit which is going to produce 1,800 tons of carton boxes every year. This unit has created direct job opportunities for seven people.

Photo: Industry Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini (C) visits an industrial unit in Kerman Province on Wednesday.