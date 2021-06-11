Iran preparing to partake in Dubai Expo 2020

TEHRAN –Iran’s tourism sector is preparing to participate in Dubai Expo 2020, which will be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the deputy tourism minister has announced.

The Expo ranks third among the most important world events after the World Cup and the Olympics, ISNA quoted Vali Teymouri as saying on Thursday.

Iran’s pavilion at Expo is planned to showcase each province’s strengths and assets in tourism, cultural heritage, handicrafts, as well as its natural sites, traditional ceremonial practices, and historical significance, the official explained.

Considering more than 192 countries participating and more than 25 million visitors anticipated, the expo would be a great opportunity to promote Iranian tourism, the official added.

Since Dubai is close to Iranian southern cities and islands, and as the borders will reopen soon for foreign tourists, countless expo visitors could be attracted to Iran as well, he said.

The official noted that Iran will attend the event with the motto of “Iran, An Ancient and Stable Civilization with a Diversity of Ethnicities” to introduce the Iranian rich culture to the visitors.

Taking part in the Expo is also intended to promote economic, social, and cultural links with the countries attending the event, he mentioned.

Expo 2020 originally was scheduled for October 20, 2020 –April 10, 2021, but due to the outbreaks of the coronavirus, the event has been postponed. However, the organizers keep the name Expo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes.

Throughout the years, World Expos have been global events dedicated to sharing top-notch innovation, showcasing ground-breaking inventions, and discovering resolutions to fundamental challenges by facing humanity. They are organized every five years and last for six months.

Experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

ABU/AFM