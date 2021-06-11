Iran’s women’s team beaten by Uzbekistan in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team lost to Uzbekistan 5-0 in a friendly match on Friday.

Iran had lost to Belarus 6-0 on Wednesday.

The match was held at the Spartak stadium in Mogilev, Belarus.

Iran are 70th in FIFA ranking while Belarus and Uzbekistan sit on 54th and 43rd place, respectively.

The warm-up games were as part of preparation for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification in September.

The competition will be held from Sept. 13 to 25 and total of 12 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament in India.