Issuance of industrial unit establishment permits rises 47% in Semnan

TEHRAN – As announced by a provincial official, the issuance of industrial unit establishment permits has risen 47 percent in Semnan province, in the center of Iran, during the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

Faramarz Mahboubi, the deputy head of Industry, Mining, and Trade Department of the province, said that 25 permits have been issued in this due since the year start.

He also said that the establishment of 20 new industrial units for which the permits were issued in the present year have created jobs for 400 people.

The official put the amount of investment for the operation of the mentioned units at 1.68 trillion rials (about $40 million).

The deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department further stated that for the industrial units that have obtained the establishment permit, the investment of 36 trillion rials (about $857 million) with employment of about 6500 people is predicted.

The official put the investment made in the industry sector of the province at over 19 trillion rials (about $452.3 million) in the past Iranian calendar year, and said that jobs have been created for 3,618 people.

He said that 90 percent of the industries in Semnan province are small industries, six percent are medium industries and the rest are large industries.

According to the data released by Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, April 20), 2,094 permits have been issued for establishing new industrial units in the country, which marked a 162-percent increase year on year.

As reported, 278.906 trillion rials (about $6.64 billion) have been invested for the establishment of the mentioned units, which was 329.5 percent higher than the figure of the same month of the previous year.

The units are predicted to create jobs for 43,046 persons, indicating 158.5 percent growth year on year.

During the said period, also 347 licenses were issued for the commission of newly completed industrial units, creating jobs for 6,079 persons.

As announced by Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki, over 6,500 new industrial units were established across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), which created jobs for over 121,000 people.

MA/MA