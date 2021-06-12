Iranian airspace is most secure in the region

TEHRAN – A top military official said on Saturday that the Iranian airspace is the most secure in the West Asia region.

“The airspace of Islamic Iran, through cooperation and synergy between the air defense forces of the Army and the Guards (IRGC) who have the ability to counter any threat or air aggression, is the most secure in the region,” Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base chief Qader Rahimzadeh stated.

Rahimzadeh, who visited the air defense units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran province and southern Iran, praised the spirit of the air defense personnel.

He also thanked Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, for unveiling the Dey 9 air defense system and Quds radar, which have been made by experts from the Aerospace Force.

PA/PA