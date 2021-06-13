Monthly non-oil exports rise over 27% yr/yr

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s non-oil exports stood at $3.352 billion in the second month of the current Iranian calendar year (April 21-May 21) to register a 27.5-percent rise compared to the same month in the previous year, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, Iran exported 8.579 million tons of non-oil commodities to foreign destinations in the mentioned month, IRNA reported.

The country’s non-oil exports in the said month also increased by 3.3 percent and 13 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, compared to the previous month, the official stated.

Latifi put the value of the country’s total non-oil trade in the mentioned month at $7.83 billion.

Some 11.9 million tons of such goods were traded in the period under review, of which 3.321 million tons were imports, according to the official. The value of the imported goods stood at $3.731 billion, he stated.

Among the country’s non-oil export destinations, China was the first, importing $1.089 billion worth of products from Iran, Iraq was the second importing $525 million, the United Arab Emirates the third importing $432 million, Turkey the fourth importing $211 million, and Afghanistan the fifth importing $190 million, Latifi announced.

He further named Iran’s top sources of non-oil imports in the said time, as the UAE with $1.055 billion worth of exports to Iran, China with $832 million, Turkey with $395 million, Switzerland with $227 million, and Germany with $171 million, respectively.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $6.3 billion in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), up 48 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Iran exported 16.9 million tons of non-oil commodities including gasoline, polyethylene, methanol, iron, and steel ingots and steel products to foreign destinations in the mentioned two months, according to IRICA Head Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi.

Meanwhile, some 5.3 million tons of goods valued at $6.5 billion were also imported into the country in the said period to register a 26.5-percent rise compared to the last year’s same two months.

