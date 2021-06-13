Old trees in central Iran made National Heritage

TEHRAN –A total of seven plane trees and a mulberry tree across the central province of Markazi have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscriptions on Saturday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, IRNA reported.

Plane trees have always been symbols of fertility and the greenery of nature in Iranian culture. It was believed that the tree could prevent the spread of fever and infectious diseases.

They have been mostly planted in sacred areas such as churches and holy shrines.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

ABU/MG