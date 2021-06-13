Iranian handicrafts: Khos-duzi of Hormozgan

TEHRAN – One of the most common products of Hormozgan handicrafts is Khos-duzi, a type of embroidery created for local purposes.

Khos-duzi involves sewing thin strips of Khos or Naqdeh onto fine lace fabrics. The strips are arranged into geometric, cursive, arabesque, ‘Danehee’ and ‘Kheshti Payeh Boland’ motifs and patterns.

Besides lace fabrics, Khos-duzi can also be applied to velvet. Velvet stitches are applied using a type of needle known as a Chenille.

The history of this craft is unknown, but it is certain that this craft was very popular in Bandar Abbas and Baluchestan during the Safavid era (1501-1736).

After the Safavid period, efforts were made to improve this embroidery, resulting in its most beautiful appearance.

Khos-duzi is mainly used for decorating drapes, scarves (Jalbil) and chadors (usually black), lace drapes, scarves, covers for Holy Quran, trousers, bedding, cushion covers, women’s vests, and headwear.

The most common patterns in Khos-duzi are hexagonal, octagonal, and dodecagonal stars. The others include honeycomb, stars, hearts, leaves, flowers and brick-designed patterns.

It is not necessary to draw the motifs on the fabric, since the motifs in this handicraft are so simple, and the needleworker makes the stitches according to their taste.

The fabric looks exactly the same both on the front and the back and is particularly shiny if the stitching is done carefully and neatly.

The threads used in Khos-duzi are gold or silver and are known as Khos threads. Therefore, this handicraft is known as ‘Khos-duzi’, which means stitching of the Khos.

Khos-duzi and other crafts such as golabatoon and sequins are often combined by these artists to create unique items.

Known as the province of islands, Hormozgan province is located on the northern coasts of the Persian Gulf. It embraces scenic islands among which Kish, Hormuz, Hengam, and Qeshm are the most beautiful ones and top tourist destinations in southern Iran.

