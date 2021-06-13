Iranian orchestra performs at Philippines Independence Day celebration 

TEHRAN – Istgah Orchestra, an Iranian ensemble under the baton of conductor Mehdi Noruzi, performed during a celebration for the 123rd anniversary of Philippines Independence Day in Tehran on Saturday.

Some compositions from Filipino musicians were performed during the celebration, which was organized at the Embassy of the Philippines, the orchestra announced on its Instagram.

Istgah Orchestra accompanied the world-renowned French pianist Richard Clayderman during his concerts at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran in June 2018.

The ensemble also collaborated with Iranian director Omidreza Sepehri and his troupe to stage a musical adaptation of American director Tim Burton’s 2005 animation “Corpse Bride” at Tehran’s Espinas Palace Hotel in May 2019.

It also performed in director Ahmad Soleimani’s musical adaptation of Australian-English writer Pamela Lyndon Travers’ series “Mary Poppins” at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall in November 2019.

This year, the Philippines marked its 123rd year of independence from Spanish rule with the theme “Spirit of Freedom for National Unity and Healing”.

In his short speech, Filipino Ambassador Wilfredo C. Santos welcomed Iranian guests and Filipino expatriates attending the performance, and stressed the need to sympathize with each other during the pandemic.

Independence Day, also known as the “Day of Freedom” by Filipinos, is an annual national holiday in the country observed on June 12, commemorating the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain in 1898.

This year’s celebration for the day has also coincided with festivals for the 500th anniversary of the Victory of Mactan.

The Battle of Mactan was a fierce clash fought in the Philippines on April 27, 1521. The warriors of Lapulapu, one of the Datus of Mactan, overpowered and defeated a Spanish force fighting for Rajah Humabon of Cebu under the command of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who was killed in the battle. The outcome of the battle resulted in the temporary departure of the Spanish crew from the archipelago.

Photo: This file photo shows Istgah Orchestra performing with French pianist Richard Clayderman during a concert at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran on June 27, 2018.



