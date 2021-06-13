Iranian TV series “The Frog” picked for Cannes Film Market

TEHRAN – The Exchange, a Los Angeles-based film firm, will be launching the world sales of the hit Iranian TV series “The Frog” at the Cannes Film Market, which will run virtually.

“It’s rare for TV series to be launched at film markets,” Deadline Hollywood said in a report published on Friday.

“But the very concept of a market has been fraying in recent years, especially in the COVID era. Sales increasingly take place across the year and traditional film companies are increasingly working in TV.”

Directed by Hooman Seyyedi, the series follows Ramin, a man dissatisfied with a life of low-paying petty crime in Tehran, who determines with friends to rob an enormously wealthy former classmate. However, the theft goes fatally awry and Ramin finds himself entangled in a dangerous web of deceit involving the police, local gangsters and greedy family members.

“Hooman is an undeniable talent and rising star,” The Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea said.

“His award-winning features honed his incredible eye and ability to pace a suspenseful story, and build a complex world that entertains audiences that love all genres. We are incredibly happy to bring this amazing series to the rest of the world,” he added.

Seyyedi is best known for his 2018 crime drama “Sheeple”, which narrates the tale of two brothers leading a gang of drug dealers operating in south Tehran. Several strange incidents take place after mobile footage from their sister’s phone goes viral.

The Cannes Film Festival scheduled to take place from July 6 to 17, while the Cannes Film Market (Marche du Film) will be held online from June 21 to 25.

Photo: Navid Mohammadzadeh and Saber Abar act in a scene from the Iranian TV series “The Frog” directed by Hooman Seyyedi.

