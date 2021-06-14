Old photos of Imam Reza (AS) shrine on show at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – A collection of Qajar-era (1789-1925) photos of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) is currently on show at the Tehran’s Malek National Library and Museum, IRNA reported on Monday.

The exhibit also displays photos of coins related to the caliphate period of Imam Reza (AS). After Imam Reza (AS) was forced to accept the caliphate in Ramadan 201 AH, these coins were minted by order of Ma’mun in 202 AH in Samarqand and 203 AH in Isfahan. The coins are being kept in the museum of Astan-e Quds Razavi.

Constructed in the 11th century, the shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS) has been damaged and changed throughout history due to attacks and wars. In each era, the embellishments and the boundaries of the complex changed.

Located in the vicinity of Bagh-e Melli, the Malek Museum is affiliated with the Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum and Library in Mashhad. Hossein Aqa Malek (1873-1973) was the owner of the Malek National Museum. The museum was once Malek’s private mansion. He handed it over to the government to convert it into a museum.

The show will be running until June 22 at the complex located in the Niavaran neighborhood.

