Iran’s Salahshouri wins silver at Asian Poomsae Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Marjan Salahshouri from Iran claimed a silver medal at the 6th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships on Monday.

She finished in second place with 7.83 points.

Bi Han Shin from Korea Republic claimed the gold medal earning 8.20 points.

Bronze medal went to Jocel Iyn Ninobla from the Philippines who scored 7.61 points.

The four-day competition is being held at the Nouhad Naufal Indoor Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon.